2020 Safari Tour:Wakhu,Okello and Giddie go top of  leader board

Written By: Bernard Okumu
2

 

Golf Park’s David Wakhu, Jacon Okello and Gadeev Giddie all shot two under par 70 to tie at the top of the leader board during day one of the  2020 Safari Tour golf series at the par 72 Limuru Country Club.

Wakhu, one of the locals who had qualified for the cancelled  Kenya Open, picked up four birdies at the 10th, 11th, 15th and 18th to carry to the front nine a decent four under par score. He then went five under after rolling in a superb birdie at the third.

“I will never forget that hole number four and I pray that it does not happen tomorrow. I was playing so well until I reached the fourth hole, but not to worry, there is more rounds to be played and I am hoping for a good week’’ said Wakhu.

Jacob  Okello, picked  up a bogey at the 18th which was in addition to two others at the 12th and  at the par three-seventh.

“The course is actually playing well at the moment though I found some of the greens abit tricky particularly at the back nine. I am now playing well as I have all the time to practise since I am doing my own business’’ said Okello .

On the other Giddie  birdied the ninth, 12th, 13th and 15th with only two bogeys at the fourth and fifth holes.

George Felix of Kenya Railway Golf Club, and Limuru’s  John Kagiri both fired one under par 71 each to tie  fourth.

The Limuru championship marks the start of four-back-to-back events to be played at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Vet Lab, and Sigona.

The tour consists a total of 10 events with Uganda again expected to host three of them and Rwanda one.

Tour winners will earn slots at the postponed Kenya Open and will also pocket Ksh.1million.

The action enters day two Monday  October 5th 2020 at Limuru Golf Club.

2020 Safari Golf Tour Leader board after Day 1

 Name                        Round 1      

Ganeev Giddie                    70

David Wakhu                      70

Jacob Okello                        70

John Kagiri                           71

George Felix Khalakai        71

Mathew Omondi                72

Rizwan Charania                73

Robinson Owiti                   73

Greg Snow                           74

Njuguna Ngugi                    74

JastasMadoya                    74

John Karichu                        74

Edwin Inana                         74

Sujan Shah                           75

Isaiah Omwoyo                  75

Kennedy Abuto                   75

Dismas Indiza                      75

 

