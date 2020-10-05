2020 Safari Tour:Wakhu,Okello and Giddie go top of  leader board

Golf Park’s David Wakhu, Jacon Okello and Gadeev Giddie all shot two under par 70 to tie at the top of the leader board during day one of the 2020 Safari Tour golf series at the par 72 Limuru Country Club.

Wakhu, one of the locals who had qualified for the cancelled Kenya Open, picked up four birdies at the 10th, 11th, 15th and 18th to carry to the front nine a decent four under par score. He then went five under after rolling in a superb birdie at the third.

“I will never forget that hole number four and I pray that it does not happen tomorrow. I was playing so well until I reached the fourth hole, but not to worry, there is more rounds to be played and I am hoping for a good week’’ said Wakhu.

Jacob Okello, picked up a bogey at the 18th which was in addition to two others at the 12th and at the par three-seventh.

“The course is actually playing well at the moment though I found some of the greens abit tricky particularly at the back nine. I am now playing well as I have all the time to practise since I am doing my own business’’ said Okello .

On the other Giddie birdied the ninth, 12th, 13th and 15th with only two bogeys at the fourth and fifth holes.

George Felix of Kenya Railway Golf Club, and Limuru’s John Kagiri both fired one under par 71 each to tie fourth.

The Limuru championship marks the start of four-back-to-back events to be played at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Vet Lab, and Sigona.

The tour consists a total of 10 events with Uganda again expected to host three of them and Rwanda one.

Tour winners will earn slots at the postponed Kenya Open and will also pocket Ksh.1million.

The action enters day two Monday October 5th 2020 at Limuru Golf Club.

2020 Safari Golf Tour Leader board after Day 1

Name Round 1

Ganeev Giddie 70

David Wakhu 70

Jacob Okello 70

John Kagiri 71

George Felix Khalakai 71

Mathew Omondi 72

Rizwan Charania 73

Robinson Owiti 73

Greg Snow 74

Njuguna Ngugi 74

JastasMadoya 74

John Karichu 74

Edwin Inana 74

Sujan Shah 75

Isaiah Omwoyo 75

Kennedy Abuto 75

Dismas Indiza 75