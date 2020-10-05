Kenya Vs Zambia friendly: Ministry of Health clears the match

Written By: Bernard Okumu
17

 

The friendly match between the national soccer team Harambee Stars and Zambia scheduled Friday, October 4th 2020 at   Moi International Sports Centre, MISC, Kasarani, Nairobi will go on.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman, while giving the daily update on the COVID 19 situation in the country confirmed that the game had been given the green light to happen with strict adherence to covid19 regulations.

‘’This matter came to the ministry and I can tell you that the plans are on track, they have been given the concurrence by both their parent ministries, the ministry of health and the ministry of sports arts and culture, of course, provided that they stick to the protocols that have been provided for opening up of sports of such nature….I think fans can look forward to that encounter’’, Dr Rashid remarked

A total of 11 local-based players out of the 17 named in the 34 man provisional squad reported to camp at Safari Park hotel in Nairobi, Sunday,  in readiness for the Friday’s clash. However  the team had to seek clearance to use the facility.

Dr. Aman’s announcement clears one of the many hurdles brought about by the global outbreak of Coronavirus, that face head coach Francis Kimanzi as he assembles a Stars squad for AFCON2021 qualifiers.

Kenya faces Comoros in November in back to back group G matches.

Zambia is using the clash to get their qualifying campaign back on track after two opening defeats have left them bottom of Group ‘H’.

Harambee stars Local Based Players

Goalkeepers; Timothy Odhiambo {ULINZI STARS}

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Unattached), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Andrew Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Brian Musa (Wazito, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), , Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

 

 

