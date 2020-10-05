Harambee Stars Vs Chipolopolo friendly to be played  Nyayo Stadium

The forthcoming International friendly between Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Zambia will be played at the Nyayo National Stadium behind closed doors.

The match scheduled Friday, October 3rd 2020, had been earlier set to be held at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

Nyayo Stadium was re-opened a fortnight ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the completion of the three-year refurbishment.

The 30,000 seater stadium hosted last weekend’s 7th leg of the World athletics continental gold tour.

‘I am happy that football is back we are playing Zambia on Friday at 4 pm at Nyayo National stadium, and I am delighted that a football is back at Nyayo, we have fully implemented protocols recommended by FIFA that we have forwarded to the ministry’’ Said Football Kenya Federation chairman Nick Mwendwa.

Meanwhile, five foreign-based players in the 23 man squad linked up with their local-based counterparts in training on Monday at Kasarani.

The five foreign-based players who have already arrived in camp include Zesco United’s goalkeeper Ian Otieno, Simba S.C duo defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Francis Kahata, Belarusian based midfielder Mohammed Katana and NAPSAR Stars forward Timothy Otieno.

The seven players yet to report to camp are expected to arrive in due course.

Harambee Stars is using the friendly match to prepare for the forthcoming back to back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Comoros in November.

Final Squad

Players in bold are yet to check into camp

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya)

Defenders

Brian Mandela (Unattached), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Joseph Okumu (Elfsborg, Sweden), Clarke Oduor (Barnsley, England), David Owino (Mathare United, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Badi Baraka (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders

Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Francis Kahata (Simba, Tanzania), Eric Johanna (Jonkoping’s Sodra IF, Sweden), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr FC, Egypt), Antony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Hassan Abdallah (Bandari FC, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Katana Mohamed (Isloch, Belarus), Austin Otieno (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Masud Juma (JS Kabylie, Algeria), Timothy Otieno (NAPSA Stars, Zambia), Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya