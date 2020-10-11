Nyakeya:my good form is owed to more game time,it can only get better

Harambee Stars attacking midfielder Cliff Nyakeya has credited consistent game time to his recent fine form that has seen the player who is sometimes deployed as a winger find the back of the net in as many games.

Nyakeya was instrumental in Kenya’s 2-1 win against Zambia 2-1 on Friday scoring once and created the other.

This was the FC Masry winger’s 3rd cap and his second goal in national colors, a form that he says seems to have set in at the right time.

‘when I moved to Egypt, it proved a little bit difficult because i took a while to adjust to the weather patterns and so I did not play a lot of games.. but since the league {Egyptian} resumed following the outbreak of corona virus I have been able to get more matches and this has helped me regain my sharpness and I know it can even get better’’, said Nyakeya a former mathare United winger

Nyakeya reckons the encouraging result registered against Zambia on Friday buoyed by his outstanding role he played puts him in better state of mind as looks forward to carving out a permanent role in the team.

‘’am so motivated and confident such in the next selection of international duty so I can build on that and look forward to scoring or assisting so that the team progresses, I have always wanted to score iam ana attacking midfielder so I must strive to score’’,Nyakeya said.

Nyakeya remained guarded on his next move after FC Masry was relegated from the Egyptian top tier league.Masr have managed 21 points from 31 games

‘’I have really accepted the situation of the team,relegation from the top flight and I am waiting for the season to culminate and decide on my next move’’, the 23 year old remarked .