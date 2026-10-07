Samsung widens countrywide reach with new store in Kisii

Samsung Electronics East Africa is targeting to strengthen access of its products and enhance consumer experience in Kisii region after opening its 26th store in Kenya.

According to the global consumer electronics manufacturer, the new store in Kisii Town will further solidify its presence in one of the country’s growing commercial centers.

The firm says the new outlet which is operated by Samsung EIP partner Nexora Agencies comes on the backdrop of the region’s sustained growth as a strategic commercial centre supported by strong agricultural and trade activities.

“Kisii represents an important opportunity for Samsung as we continue to grow our presence across Kenya. The region has a strong economic base, an active consumer market and a growing need for technology that supports how people live, work, learn and do business,” said Manish Jangra, Head of Mobile Experience at Samsung Electronics East Africa.

Jangra said the investment marks an important step in the firm’s retail expansion as it targets to bring products, services and experiences closer to consumers.

The new store is expected to give consumers in Kisii and neighbouring counties a dedicated environment to experience Samsung’s latest mobile and consumer electronics portfolio, receive product guidance and engage directly with the brand.

Samsung is also riding on its partnership with Watu, an asset-financing company, to enhance access of its products across the country.

“Watu has played an important role in our smartphone penetration journey by helping address one of the barriers that consumers can face when acquiring a smartphone which is the upfront cost of a device. The significance of that access goes beyond owning a device. A smartphone can give consumers greater access to financial services, information, education, commerce and communication, while creating new possibilities for small businesses and individuals to connect with customers and opportunities,” said George Kebaso, EIP Lead at Samsung Electronics East Africa.

Official data indicate that smartphones accounted for 63.7% of mobile devices connected to Kenyan networks by the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, while mobile broadband usage continued to increase.