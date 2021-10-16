156 test positive for Covid-19 as five succumb

Kenya recorded 156 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 4,408 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 3.5%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 251,959 from a cumulative test of 2,635,120 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 154 are Kenyans while 2 are foreigners with 458 being male while 338 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is an eight-month -old infant while the oldest is 87 years.

101 patients have recovered from the disease, 71 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 30 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 245,178 of which 198,071 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 47,107 are from various health facilities.

Five patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,215.

A total of 596 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 1,582 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 31 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 are on ventilatory support, and 13 on supplemental oxygen with no patient under observation.

A further 180 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 177 of them being admitted in the general wards. Three patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far administered a total of 4,482,179 Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

Of these, 3,280,011 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,202,168. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 35.1%.