Caf champions league:Raja and Zamalek vie for final spot

Written By: Bernard Okumu
CAF Champions league trophy

 

Moroccan side Raja Casablanca hosts Egypt’s  Zamalek in the second CAF Champions League semi-final first leg tonight.

The match will be aired LIVE on KBC TV kicking off at 10PM,EAT from  Mohamed V stadium,Casablanca.

The return leg will be played in  Cairo on 24th  October.

Zamalek are motivated by the need to make up for the unsuccessful domestic season with an African coronation they have been in search of since 2002 after their historic rival Al-Ahly secured this season’s league title weeks before the end of the competition.

Meanwhile, Raja, who snatched the Moroccan league title out of Wydad’s hands in the last round of the competition, is hoping for further success and an exceptional end to the season by claiming the African title.

Zamalek has been suffering lately on the administrative level after their former French coach Patrice Carteron decided to step down and join the Saudi-Arabian side Al-Taawon which resulted in a performance setback.

The club replaced Carteron with Portuguese coach Jimmy Pacheco.

Raja Casablanca is enjoying a period of stability as head coach  Jamal Sellami has been at the helm since 2019.

The coach managed to lead the team to the African tournament semi-finals and the league title, finishing one point ahead of their rivals Wydad.

Ironically Salami was appointed as manager to replace Patrice Carteron.

Raja will miss the efforts of Abdeljalil Jbira, Abderrahim Achchakir, and Omar Boutayeb due to injury while  Zamalek loanee Hamid Ahdad is cup tied.

Zamalek’s squad also will suffer from the absence of Shikabala, Mohamed Abdel Shafy, and Hazem Imam,.

Tunisian midfielder Ferjani Sassi  who tested positive while on international duty will also miss the match.

The two giants have played each other on four different occasions, with Zamalek claiming victory twice, Raja winning once, and the pair seeing out one draw.

Zamalek is striving for a sixth title after a long 18-year wait.

The Egyptian giants made it to the final in 2016 but lost to Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 on aggregate.

Raja Casablanca is hoping for their third African coronation after a drought of more than 20 years

The two teams will be hoping to emulate Al Ahly who have a foot in the semi finals after thrashing Wydad 2-0 in the first semi final Saturday.

Al Ahly players celebrate a goal against Wydad Casablanca October 17 2020 .Al Ahly won 2-0

The Confederation of African Football CAF staged a draw on Friday that resulted in Egypt hosting the Champions League final game on November 6th, should a team from Egypt and another from Morocco make it to the final.

 

