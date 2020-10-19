AFC Leopards signs Mwendwa, team to camp in Rift ahead of new season

Twelve-time Kenyan Premier League champions AFC Leopards have signed winger Harrison Mwendwa from Kariobangi Sharks on a two-year contract.

The former Mathare United player is part of the 24-member squad that left Monday, October 19th for pre-season training camp in Rift Valley.

Harrison Mwendwa expressed his joy of joining Kenya’s second most successful club saying:

“I am thrilled to be joining AFC Leopards. This is a great step in my career and I’m looking forward to joining the rest of the team and kick off this season’s campaign. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies’’.

“AFC Leopards is a great club with massive support and great management’’, he added.

Meanwhile, the team set off for a 12 day camp in Rift valley.

Ingwe is expected to face Shabana FC at Gusii Stadium Tuesday, October 20th in an exhibition match to mark ‘Mashujaa Day’ celebrations.

After their Kisii Stop, the five-time CECAFA club cup winners will head to Elgeyo- Marakwet for a 10 day stay in Iten.

AFC will use the tour to shape up for the impending 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League season where they are planned to face Western Stima on November 20th at home.

AFC LEOPARDS travelling Team

Goalkeepers

Benjamin Ochan Ezekiel Owade Maxwell Mulili

Defenders

Robinson Kamura Robert Mudenyu Collins Shichenje Washington Munene Isaac Kipyegon Lewis Bandi Collins Shivachi Yusuf Mainge Omar Somobwana

Midfielders

Senaji Clyde Eugene Mukangula Daniel Musamali Marvin Nabwire Austin Otieno Said Tsuma Saad Musa

Forwards