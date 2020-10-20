Francis Kimanzi and his assistant ‘Zico’ leave  Harambee Stars

Francis Kimanzi has exited his role as the national soccer team head coach coach on mutual consent.

Football Kenya Federation in a statement sent to newsrooms Tuesday, announced the exit of Kimanzi together with part of his backroom staff including his assistant zedekiah Otieno and goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo.

‘’ Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi and part of his backroom staff have left the national team by mutual consent,the federation is immensely grateful to coach Kimanzi and his departing members of staff that include assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno and goalkeeper trainer Lawrence Webo for their exemplary work ‘’, read part of the statement signed by FKF CEO Barry Otieno.

Kimanzi’s last assignment was against Zambia on October 9th in an international friendly where Stars won 2-1 at Nyayo National Stadium.

His exit brings to an end his third stint as the stars head coach having served in the same capacity in 2008 and 2012.

Kimanzi was reappointed in 2019 after serving as the assistant to his predecessor Sebastien Migne together with whom they led Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of nations championship in Egypt.

Kimanzi had led Kenya to a 2 point haul in the ongoing 2021 Africa cup of nations group ‘G’ qualifiers.

Kimanzi’s exit means a new man will be in charge of the team in the upcoming AFCON and and 2022 World cup qualifiers.

Kenya is set to face Comoros next month in a back to back AFCON qualifiers.