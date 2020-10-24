Changawa and Kibet return to action, to compete in Swaziland and Egypt.  

Kenya top seeds Ishmael Changawa and Ibrahim Kibet warmed up for their forthcoming International tournaments in Swaziland and Egypt respectively by taking part in an exhibition match, Saturday at Nairobi Club.

The mixed doubles contest saw Changawa and Roselinda Asumwa register two sets to love to win over Ibrahim Kibet and Angela Okutoyi.

Three-time Kenya open champion Ishmael Changawa and Roselinda Asumwa who is a second-ranked junior tennis player in Africa behind her sister Angela Okutoyi emerged victorious to register a 6-3,7-5 win.

‘’The was important because we have been out of action for long, we had been rusty and the boredom was also taking a toll on us but returning to action today was great’’, Said Changawa.

Changawa used the match to prepare for an invitational tournament which will feature African top seeds due in Swaziland from November 4th-8th.

’’Right now am preparing for a tournament that’s set to be played in Swaziland, the organisers have picked top seeds from African countries so am getting ready for it’’, said Changawa, the three-time Kenya open tennis champion.

Roselinda who was due to feature in the Africa junior championship in Togo in march but the tournament was cancelled following the global outbreak of coronavirus says she was heartened by the return of action.

‘I was supposed to go for Africa junior championship in Togo but that was cancelled so with the return of action am happy and this gives me the chance to work on my strength as I ready myself for next season’’, Roselinda remarked.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Kibet reckoned the championship helped him gauge himself ahead of the Egypt championship which kicks off on November 26th.’

’’In Egypt, I will play a doubles event, so this match has shown me what I need to work on,it will be a pretty intense tournament. The tournament that I am going for is really important because it’s going to help me build my game because that’s what I am looking at in the next couple of years I want to build my game and be a better player and understand the game better so that in future when am done with playing I want to become a coach’’, Said Kibet.

Africa top junior female player Angela Okutoyi who missed a chance to participate at the Youth Olympics following the covid 19 outbreak said the match helped her gain form as she prepares for the 2021 season.

‘’Now am able to evaluate my form currently and what I need to work on later while playing today I felt a little bit below par, strewn with mistakes because of staying at home for the 7 months, but if I continue training my form will be back because I am now training five times a week’’, said Okutoyi who is the reigning African junior tennis female champion.