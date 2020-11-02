Kenya ‘s  Rising Stars edges out Sudan in friendly

The national Under 20 soccer team the ‘Rising Stars’ warmed up for their forthcoming CECAFA U20 championship by beating visiting Sudan 3-1 at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi.

This is the first of the two friendly matches Rising Stars s lined up against Sudan with the second scheduled Thursday at the same venue. Both teams are using the match to sharpen their squads ahead of the regional tournament set for 22nd November to 6th December in Arusha, Tanzania.

Sudan took the lead after 16 minutes through Nogh Hussein but Kenya pulled level 16 minutes later through Sellasie Otieno.Ronald Reagan and Mathew Mwendwa wrapped up the scores for the Stanley Okumbi charges in the second half.

The Rising Stars have been pooled in Group C of the regional age group tournament alongside Ethiopia and Sudan.

Group A is comprised of hosts Tanzania, Rwanda, Somalia, and Djibouti, while Group B consists Burundi, Eritrea, South Sudan, and Uganda.

Tanzania national Under 20 soccer team popularly known as Serengeti Boys are the defending champions, after defeating Kenya 1-0 in the 2019 final held in Uganda .

The top teams in each of the three groups will proceed to the tournament’s semi-finals, alongside one best runner-up. The finalists, meanwhile, are set to earn an automatic slot at the Africa U20 Cup of nations in Morocco in 2021.

