Diego Maradona hospitalized in Argentina, but his doctor rules out Covid-19

Former Argentine international, Diego Maradona,who turned 60 on October 30th 2020 was admitted to a clinic in the city of La Plata, about 60 kilometers from Buenos Aires, according to his personal doctor Leopoldo Luque.

Luque ruled out that Maradona, who is currently the head coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata, is suffering from Covid-19 or a respiratory problem and clarified that he willingly was admitted for a general check-up.

In terms of memorable moments, not many footballers have delivered like ‘The Golden Boy’ Maradona.

There was his “Hand of God” goal against England at the 1986 World Cup. Quickly followed by his mazy, mesmerizing, weaving goal in the same game, that’s viewed as one of the greatest ever scored.

Perhaps no wonder then that when he returned as a manager of a club against a team he had previously played for, Maradona was presented with a throne to sit on during the game.

Widely considered one of the best players of all time, where his highs resulted in World Cup victories and a remarkable Serie A title for Napoli, but the colorful life Maradona has lived off the field has led to extreme lows, notably issues with addiction, substance abuse, illegitimate children, and feuds over money.

Born 1960 in the Villa Fiorito area of Buenos Aires, Maradona says football was his “salvation” which helped him to raise his family out of poverty before leaving for a world record transfer fee to Barcelona in 1982.

After being ravaged by injuries at the Catalan club, he was signed by Napoli.

During his time at Napoli, he almost single handedly won the club it’s first ever Serie A title, followed that up with its second a year later, won the UEFA Cup and won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.