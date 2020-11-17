Harambee Stars Coach Jacob Ghost Mulee vows to stay put

Harambee Stars jetted back to the country in a low key reception after a disappointing 2-1, loss at the hand of footballing minnows Comoros.

This is despite the reassurances by the coach and captain, that they will get a positive result, in their quest to make a back to back appearance at the African Cup of Nations finals.

The defeat saw a lot of fans on social media call for the resignation of the recently appointed tactician who has managed a single point out of a possible six.

However, a defiant coach Jacob Mulee put up a spirited fight, saying: “, I have resigned before so it’s not a problem at all. But I have my own responsibilities and aims and I want to say that the times of resignation ended a long time ago. I will fight for the team and would only leave if I’m sacked.”

Kenya are in third position with three points, Comoros top the group with 8 points followed by Egypt who have five whilst Togo are last with a single point. Harambee stars have a slight possibility of qualifying especially if Togo can beat or hold Egypt in their match that is slated for later today at Lome.

“We aren’t out yet and this isn’t the time to give up but our chances are very slim,” Captain Victor Wanyama stated.

It remains to be seen if Mulee will guide the team in the remaining fixtures that he seems to believe are winnable: “There is a chance for qualification if we win our remaining fixtures. They’re hard games but it doesn’t mean they’re fixtures that we can’t get points to qualify.” Mulee added.

Kenya host Egypt next in March 2021 before finishing their final round of group matches away in Togo.

