Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi clinches Safari Tour second leg

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi clinched the Safari Tour Golf series second leg title following a brilliant round of five-under-par 67 in the closing round at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

Playing in the final round with the two brothers Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railway Golf Club and Sigona’s John Wangai, Chinhoi birdied two holes at the first nine’s second and seventh holes,

Then just like in the third round, Chinhoi started his birdie-hunt with a three at the par-four-10th, added three more at the 15th, 17th and he attacked the par-four-18th to about two feet for his sixth birdie, to beat Njoroge by a big margin of nine shots.

However, three putts at the par-four-16th hole denied him a bogey-free round.

Chinhoi revelled in his win after previous attempts in the Safari Tour after finishing second in four tournaments in the 2019/2020 season.

“I am so excited about winning my first event in the Safari Tour, after finishing second four times. My tee shots were solid, as I made all the fairways though I also missed a number of putts particularly at the first nine where I felt a bit shaken which is normal when you are playing in the final round and with good players’’ said Chinhoi .

“I have not played at Vet Lab just like it was my first time here at Royal, but I will try and keep it on the fairways and see how it goes’’ added the 29-year-old Chinhoi from Royal Harare Golf Club in Zimbabwe.

2019 Golfer of The Year winner finished second. He started well, making a birdie at the par five-second, then dropped two shots at the eighth and nine, and twice went into the hazard at the 11th and 12th with a late birdie coming at the 17th.

“I did not have any pressure at all, but I just could not push myself to the limit I think, but all the same, am happy finishing second for the second week and in my second tournament as a pro’’, said Njoroge.

Round two leader Greg Snow who leads list for the Open on 168.2 points, shot level par 72 in the final round to finish in third place on one over par 289, just a shot better than Golf Park’s Eric Ooko who posted one over par 73 in the closing round to finish third.

Following the winner, Chinhoi won Sh150,000 while second-place finisher took home Sh70,000. The final leader board at Royal Nairobi;

RobnsonChinhoi (Zim) 71, 72, 69, 67= 279

Samuel Njoroge 72, 71, 69, 76= 288

Greg Snow 73, 69, 75, 72= 289

Eric Ooko 72, 70, 75, 73= 290

Simon Ngige 72, 75, 71, 74= 292

Brian Njoroge 75, 76, 73, 69= 293

Alfred Nandwa 73,77, 73, 70= 293

Mohit Mediratta 74, 75, 74, 70= 293.