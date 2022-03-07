16 arrested for sexually assaulting female motorist along Forest Road

16 bodaboda riders have Friday been arrested over the Forest Road assault on a female motorist.

The Traffic Commandant in Nairobi Area Joshua Omukata says operations are ongoing as the police appeal for more information from the public.

The 16 riders will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Through a release, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna noted that the Boda Boda industry plays an important role in Kenya’s economy as it employs many people.

He however called on the Boda Boda Association of Kenya (BAK) and the Police Service to take action and root out the bad elements in the sector.

Oguna further urged anybody who witnessed the harassment of the said victim to assist in identifying those who were involved.

“Kenya operates within a set of rules and regulations that should be observed by all road users without infringing on the human, property and road user rights,” he added.

Earlier on, Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi condemned the incident and called for immediate arrest of those involved.

Matiang’i termed the incident as disgusting even as he expressed his commitment to bringing to book those involved.

“I am shocked and disgusted by a viral video clip of a female motorist being molested by suspected bodaboda riders along Wangari Maathai /Forest Road,” he said.

Matiangi said the government must protect the road users from such vile and reprehensible acts of aggression.

“I have asked our security agents to ensure that all the perpetrators of this dastardly act are swiftly apprehended and suitably punished for their heinous act,” he said.

The incident occurred on Friday, March 4, however, the matter came to the limelight on Monday, March 7, 2022, after the video was widely circulated on social media.