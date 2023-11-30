16 deaths attributed to El-Nino recorded in 24hrs

16 deaths related to the El-Nino rains have been recorded in the past 24 hours raising the total death toll to 136.

Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo while issuing the daily briefing on the state of floods in the country also said cases of Cholera outbreak have been reported in Lamu County but the number those.

The Government has in the meantime rehabilitated the Katulo-Elwak road in Mandera County to hasten transportation of relief aid to areas affected by flooding.

At the same, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will from this Saturday, lead a Ministerial team in touring different parts of the country to asses floods impacts.

This as Makueni County Government has urged residents to scoop sand so as to allow water to get back to its path.