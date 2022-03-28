16 riders arrested over sexual assault set free for lack of evidence

16 Boda Boda operator suspects arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a female motorist along Wangari Maathai Road have been released.

The release of the suspects comes after the prosecution told the court the investigative team have not found evidence linking them to the offence and hence cannot prefer criminal charges against them.

They were released under section 87A of the criminal procedure code which means if the investigative officer finds evidence against them they’ll be re-arrested and charged.

The 16 are to collect their personal belongings on 1st April.

On Thursday, a Nairobi Court denied a request by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to detain them for an additional five days.

During the application, the 16 boda boda riders opposed the move by DPP to detain them for more days claiming the initial 15 days were sufficient for the investigations.

The court had initially granted the prosecution 15 days to conclude investigations.

Meanwhile, Zachariah Obadiah, the alleged mastermind of the incident is facing criminal charges.

Obadiah will be charged on three counts: robbery with violence, sexual assault, as well as malicious damage to property.

While taking a plea, he denied all charges.