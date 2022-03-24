16 riders to spend two more days in custody, court directs

16 Boda Boda operators arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a female motorist along Wangari Maathai Road will stay in custody for an additional two days.

This move comes after a Nairobi Court denied a request by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to detain them for an additional five days.

During the application, the 16 opposed the move by DPP to detain them for more days claiming the initial 15 days were sufficient for the investigations.

The court had initially granted the prosecution 15 days to conclude investigations.

They will appear in court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the prime suspect in the same sexual assault case Zachary Obadiah Nyaora will also remain in custody for two more working days to allow police to conclude investigations.

The prosecution had sort five additional days but the court granted two days instead.

According to the prosecution, the suspect who has been in custody for the last 10 days is a flight risk having been arrested at the Isebania border trying to cross into Tanzania.

Nyaora will be produced in court on Monday as well.