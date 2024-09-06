16 students die as Hillside Endarasha Academy dormitory catches fire

16 students have died after a fire razed down their dormitory at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Kieni, Nyeri County.

The cause of the fire is still not yet known.

Sources indicate that the deceased students were burnt beyond recognition in the Thursday night inferno.

Fourteen other pupils have been rushed to hospital with serious burns. Following this, senior police officials are en route to the school to access the incident.

In a statement following the fire tragedy, President William Ruto condoled with the families of the children who lost their kins at Hillside Endarasha Academy.

Dr. Ruto called on the relevant authorities to act and hold perpetrators to account.

“I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account,” the Head of State said.

“The Government under the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of the National Government is mobilising all the necessary resources to support the affected families,” he added.

More to follow…