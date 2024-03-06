16 suspects arrested as police intensify crackdown on electronic theft

Hundreds of suspected stolen phones, laptops and tablets have been seized in a police operation targeting suspicious phone repair stalls.

In the operation conducted, over 182 mobile phones, a laptop, iPad and two heating machines were seized in Ruai and Kamulu areas, when detectives stormed Free Mack Electronic Shop and Kamale Mobile Repair in Ruai, & Friends Communication Shop in Kamulu.

Fiive suspects, namely Fredrick Maina, Macnair Gedion, Robin Muturi, John Kamau Mwangi and Kelvin Kamau Njuguna were arrested during the operation.

In Kamukunji, detectives confiscated 19 suspected stolen mobile phones within Information Shops numbers 3A and 2B, before proceeding to Cianda Market shop number 426 where 10 more phones were found. SamuelKang’ethe, Anthony Kamau and Kelvin Kihara were arrested.

In Lang’ata’s Mobihub Planet-BIHI Towers, Lynne Wambui and Paul Kamau Wainaina were arrested with 34 suspected stolen phones while 8 laptops were seized at Skydeck Technologies shop by DCI Central detectives.

Found in possession of the laptops were Brian Mwangi & Robert Thuo Mwangi who were equally rounded up. Four other suspects were arrested in Kasarani’s Githurai 44 area in a similar operation.

Meanwhile, 5 robbers who waylaid a Matopeni area dweller at Mukuru kwa Njenga – Reli section stealing from him a jacket and an OPPO phone valued at 20 shillings have been arrssted.

Bethwel Kiprop, Shadrack Otwori, Edwin Ongori, Mike Sagero & Collins Sigei were ambushed minutes after the robbery, and have since been arraigned.