16 test positive for Covid-19, no deaths reported

16 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 3,183 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 323,646.

The positivity rate is now at 0.5% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 3,573,937.

In a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 11 are Kenyans and 5 are foreigners with 12 being male and 4 are female.

The youngest is a 2- year-old child while the oldest is 57 years old.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 15 and Embu 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (2), 10-19 years (6), 20-29 years (0), 30-39 (1), 40-49 (2), 50-59 (5), 60 years and above (0).

31 patients have recovered from the disease, 23 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 8 are from the health facilities countrywide.

This pushes the total recoveries 317,882 of whom 264,856 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 53,026 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Fortunately, no patient has succumbed to the disease therefore the cumulative fatalities remain 5,649.

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (62), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 (149), 30-39 years (409), 40-49 years (647), 50-59 years (1,029), 60 years and above (3,310).

A total of 3 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 112 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

No patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or on supplemental oxygen or in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).