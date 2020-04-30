16 worshippers meeting in Kitengela arrested

Police in Kitengela have arrested 16 people who were found worshipping in a church at Norkopir village in the outskirts of Kitengela town.

Isinya police boss Kinyua Mugambi said the worshippers were arrested at God’s Last Appeal Church for defying the government’s directive on the fight against Covid-19.

He said those arrested include 11 male, five female, and three children.

Mugambi said at the time of arrest, the worshippers were dressed in white clothes and did not have face masks nor observed social distancing among other directives issued by the government to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

He said they will be arraigned in court and put in an isolation centre for 14 days.

In their defence, the worshippers claimed they had congregated at the church to pray for a teenage girl who is unwell.

Neighbours who spoke to the media claimed that the worshipers live in the church compound, and always hold prayers at night to avoid being caught by police.