1,609 more test positive for Covid-19 as three succumb

Kenya recorded 1,609 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 7,176 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 22.4%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 260,166 from a cumulative test of 2,915,257 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 746 are Kenyans while 1,512 are foreigners with 97 being male while 338 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 84 years.

38 patients have recovered from the disease, 35 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 3 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 249,192 of which 201,108 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 48,084 are from various health facilities.

Three patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,353.

A total of 186 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 2,639 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 9 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 3 are on ventilatory support, and 6 on supplemental oxygen with 14 patients on observation.

A further 41 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 40 of them being admitted in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

A total of 8,665,288 vaccines had so far been administered across the country. Of these, 5,181,626 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,483,662.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 56.7%.

Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 12.8%.