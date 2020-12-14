Commemorating rich history: Athletics Kenya  to mark 70 years

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei says the associations’ main objective is to sustain the fight on doping so as to safeguard Kenya’s longstanding and glowing athletics history .

The federation is set to mark 70 years since it was founded on Tuesday at Nyayo National stadium where over 60 former athletes will be honored.

Over the last five years over 60 athletes from Kenya have been sanctioned for violating anti doping rules a situation that has threatened Kenya’s image on the global stage.

AK president Jack Tuwei says the country’s athletics history is at stake hence need to sustain the fight against cheating.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



‘’we must fight doping and fight it seriously because that’s the only way we will continue existing without any interruption because when we continue this way then you never know what action could be taken on us. we don’t want to break the 70 year journey’’, Tuwei remarked.

As the federation marks 70 years since its formation, Tuwei revealed that they are prioritizing securing the social welfare of former athletes by enlisting them in a medical insurance scheme…

‘’ some of the athletes who will be coming for the fete are quite aged and sometimes when they get into a problem the only place they turn to get help is Athletics Kenya. These are the athletes who ran with no pay, they did not earn a penny. A few of them got awarded by the state but most of them are enduring a rough path when it comes to supporting themselves. As a federation we have discussed this and we are looking at the best way to support them like helping them get medical insurance”, Tuwei said .

Tuwei also noted the need for the federation to expand its membership that’s spread in 12 regions as well as building athletes database.

”we need to collect the data for all the athletes from the beginning of their careers to the their senior levels , this way we will minimize confusion and have perfect records. We have had a problem with athletes who compete abroad for instance there were athletes who got stranded abroad following the outbreak of coronavirus yet their details weren’t not captured with AK records, so we want to have a thorough data base that can guide us to the future’’, Tuwei added.