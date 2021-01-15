166 test positive for Covid, three succumb

166 people have tested positive for Covid-19, out of a sample size of 7,077 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases now stand at 98,859.

Out of the new cases 146 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, there are 100 males and 66 females with the youngest being a one-year old baby while the oldest is 93 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Three patients have succumbed to the disease raising the fatality to 1,726.

Currently there are 683 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,712 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

29 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen and and three are under observation.

Another 14 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 13 of them in the general wards while one patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

262 patients have recovered from the disease, 254 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care, while 8 are from various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 82,195.

Tell Us What You Think