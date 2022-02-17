168 boxers take part in the National Novice Boxing Championship

Joseph Opiyo of Nairobi B boxing team humbled Eric Mwangi of Prisons A in the men’s Light Weight division as the National Novice championship got underway Friday at Charter Hall Nairobi. Evans Lazarus of Muranga humbled Abdul Ali of Kilifi in the 60kg category, Abdul Owuor of Prison B lost to Wandera Kizito of Vihiga through Walkover while Mungai Kimani of Nairobi A defeated Juma Mwakiferesi. 168 boxers , 160 male and 8 female are taking part in the championship. The National Novice boxing championship which has attracted 22 clubs will end on Saturday.

