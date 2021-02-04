Kenya Lionesses Olympics Preps receive boost from NOC-K

The national women’s rugby sevens team, Kenya Lionesses, received Ksh.2.8 Million from the National Olympic committee of Kenya, NOC-K, to aid their preparations ahead of this year’s Olympic games.

The postponed games are set to be held July 23rd-8th August in Tokyo Japan.

The financial boost is timely for Lionesses who are set to feature in a high performance tournament bringing together dozens of Olympic bound teams in Spain later this month.

The tournament organized by the Spanish Rugby Federation and World Rugby will involve 12 women’s teams and 12 men’s teams that have already qualified for the Tokyo games.

‘We will use the support given by NOC-K to take our teams to Spain, Friday we’ll be making an announcement of the team that will be traveling to Madrid, Spain for High-Performance Training Camp and Tournaments. We’ve done our best to go by the Covid protocols. To adequately prepare the team we required resources, our sponsors pulled back because of the economic challenges of the pandemic. The NOC-K support will start us off, but we appeal to sponsors to come forward and push the team to perform at their best,’’said Joshua Aroni, the Kenya Rugby Union Treasurer.

National Olympic committee of Kenya acting secretary general , Francis Mutuku gave an assurance of the committee extending their support to the teams that are headed for the games.

‘’Three of the teams going to the Olympics are from one federation, this is not a mean feat. We need to support the Union more, so that they can continue performing at the levels they are at now. The resources required by our rugby teams is substantial, we are hoping the government can also commit their support for the Olympic teams as soon as possible,’’ said Mutuku.

The Kenya Lionesses players Janet Okello and Sheilla Chajira affirmed the teams commitment to attaining desired results in the forthcoming Olympic games saying the Spain tournament will be crucial to preparing for the Tokyo Games.