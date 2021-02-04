Sports CS puts on notice Kirubia Stadium contractor

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has threatened to sack the contractor awarded to build the Ksh.247 Million Kirubia Stadium, Tharaka Nithi County.

Accompanied by Sports chief administrative secretary Hassan Noor and Sports Kenya Chairman Fred Muteti on the inspection of the stadium, Amina railed the contractor who was awarded the tender to build the 4,500 seater stadium giving him one week to complete or face the sack.

“On Wednesday next week, I will come here to either pick keys of the completed stadium or fire the contractor. This facility is very small to take all those years,” said Amina.

Amina said that the contractor , Toddy Civil Engineering and Construction Company, should commit to completing the remaining works through a written letter .

The construction of the facility was launched in 2016 after being initiated by the Tharaka Nithi County Government but was taken over by the national government and was expected to be complete after one year.

The stadium on the periphery of Chuka Town at its completion will have football and rugby pitches, an athletics track and volleyball and basketball courts and will play a key role in developing sports talents in the region.

