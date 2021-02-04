Sports CS puts on notice Kirubia Stadium contractor

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed leads the inspection of the construction of Kirubia Stadium in Tharaka Nithi County.

 

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has threatened to sack the contractor awarded to build  the Ksh.247 Million Kirubia Stadium, Tharaka Nithi County.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Accompanied by Sports chief administrative secretary Hassan Noor and  Sports Kenya Chairman Fred Muteti on the inspection of the stadium,  Amina railed the contractor who was awarded the tender to build the 4,500 seater stadium giving him one week to complete or face the sack.

Also Read  Cabinet Secretaries disappointed by slow construction of Sh.260m Karatu stadium

 

Kirubia Stadium ,at its completion the stadium will have a sitting capacity of 4,200 fans.

 

“On Wednesday next week, I will come here to either pick keys of the completed stadium or fire the contractor. This facility is very small to take all those years,” said Amina.

Amina said that the contractor , Toddy Civil Engineering and Construction Company, should commit to completing the remaining works through a written letter .

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The construction of the facility was launched in 2016 after being initiated by the Tharaka Nithi County Government but was taken over by the national government and was expected to be complete after one year.

Also Read  Morocco oust hosts Cameroon to set up final with Mali

 

Also Read  Brigid Kosgei named Stanbic Bank ambassador
The construction of Kirubia Stadium has dragged on since its construction was launched in 2016.

The stadium on the periphery of Chuka Town at its completion will have football and rugby pitches, an athletics track and volleyball and basketball courts and will play a key role in developing sports talents in the region.

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR