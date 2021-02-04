Western  Stima score in stoppage time to snatch a point against Mathare United

Western Stima scored deep in stoppage time to deny Mathare United maximum points as the two teams fought to a barren draw during a Fkf premier league match played at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.
Mathare United scored with two minutes to play through Daniel Otieno, but stima pulled level in added time to deny Mathare their third win in the season.
The draw left the 2008 champions tottering second from bottom with five points from seven games while Western Stima lie 16th a point above Mathare after ten matches.
2016 champions Tusker Fc lead the standings with 23 points, a point ahead of second placed KCB FC while Wazito is ranked third with 20 points. AFC Leopards,Kariobangi Sharks and Gor Mahia are placed in 4th-6th positions respectively.
Tusker is set to face Wazito this Friday in a top of the table clash.
FKF PL FIXTURES
Friday Feb.5th 2021
Tusker Fc Vs Wazito Fc
Saturday,6th Feb 2021
KCB FC Vs Vihiga United
KK Homeboyz Vs City Stars
K.Sharks Vs Bandari Fc
Sunday Feb.7th 2021
Gor Mahia Vs AFC leopards
Zoo Fc Vs Bidco United
Monday, Feb 8th 2021
Ulinzi Stars Vs Western Stima
Mathare United Vs Nzoia Sugar