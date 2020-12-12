Honored by the state: Catherine Ndereba and Timothy Chruiyot  receive state medals 

Distinguished athletes Catherine Ndereba and Timothy Cheruiyot were awarded state honors by president Uhuru Kenyatta during Jamhuri Day celebrations Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

The two athletes with impeccable running records were among dozen Kenyans conferred with state commendations for their outstanding service to the public by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ndereba a marathon great was bestowed with Order of the Burning Spear, MBS, award for achievement in sports while Timothy Cheruiyot was honoured with the Order Of Grand Warrior (OGW) State commendation.

Ndereba,currently serving as the commissioner of prisons broke the women’s world marathon record in 2001 when she ran 2:18.47 at the Chicago Marathon .She also won the Boston Marathon four times and won silver twice at the Olympics in 2004 in Athens and four years later in Beijing.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Order of the Burning Spear falls in three categories:

1st Class – Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.)

2nd Class – Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (E.B.S.)

3rd Class – Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (M.B.S.)

Timothy Cheruiyot a middle distance specialist was recognised for eye catching performances over 1500m distance. He is the reigning world champion over the distance following his triumph at the 2019 edition in Doha, Qatar. He has also won the Diamond league circuit three time on the trot in 20017,2018 and 2019.

The metric mile runner who races with Rongai Athletics Club under the tutelage of athletics coach Bernard Ouma also won silver twice at the African games in Asaba,Nigeria,2018,and Durban,South Africa,2016.

‘’Jamhuri Day I will never forget. Thank you H.E the President Uhuru Kenyata for conferring me with the Order Of Grand Warrior (OGW) State commendation.

‘’I am honoured and greatly humbled’’.He posted on his twitter account

Tell Us What You Think