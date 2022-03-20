17.3 Million Kenyans so far vaccinated – Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health has announced that a total of 17,327,143 vaccines have been administered across the country as of March 19th, 2022.

The latest figures indicating the government is on course and will most likely surpass the 60 percent of the population targeted for vaccination by the end of this year.

“Of these, 7,958,937 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,932,715. Another 1,166,866 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years.” MOH said in a statement Sunday.

The uptake of booster doses is also in the increase with the ministry putting the figure of those who have taken an additional dose at 268,625.

According to the Ministry, the total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours alone is 8,541 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 5,783.

“Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 29.1%. The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.” The ministry said

In terms of distribution of these numbers, Nairobi is leading with 1.4 million people who are fully vaccinated from a target of 3 million by year-end. Kiambu County comes second with 562,000 while Nakuru County ranks third with 423,000 fully vaccinated people. Tana River and Lamu Counties have the least number of fully vaccinated persons at 15,000 and 16,000 respectively.