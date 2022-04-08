17.7m COVID-19 vaccines administered across the Country

A total of 17,738,328 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country as of April 7th 2022 as the Government works towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

According to the Ministry of Health, 13,553 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours, while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 10,224.

At the same time, 15 people tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 3,683 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases, 12 are Kenyans, 3 are foreigners while 8 are males and 7 are females.

The youngest is a 12-year-old child while the oldest is 90 years old.

In terms of County distribution, Nairobi had 7, Kitui 3, Nakuru 2, Kiambu, Kilifi and Mombasa 1 case each.

During the same period 12 patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care.

A total of 14 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 112 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.