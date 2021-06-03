17 die as Covid-19 positivity rate doubles

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate Thursday doubled after 432 people tested positive from a sample size of 3,800 analysed in the past 24 hours.

It stands at 11.4pc from Wednesday’s 5.4pc. Of the cases, 424 are Kenyans while eight are foreigners among them, 229 males and 203 females.

The youngest is a 4-month-old infant while the oldest is 91 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 171,658 from 1,822,216 cumulative tests conducted so far.

In terms of County distribution; Kisumu leads with 145, Nairobi 52, Siaya 34, Mombasa 26, Migori 21, Nakuru 19, Kilifi 18, Nyamira 14, Vihiga 11. Kitui and Uasin Gishu counties have 10 cases each, Nandi 9, Turkana 7, Kericho 7, Baringo 6, Bungoma 6, Kajiado 5, Homa Bay 4, Kiambu 3, Kisii 3, Busia 3, Meru 3, Tharaka Nithi 3, Embu 2, Kakamega 2, Narok 2, west Pokot 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Garissa 1, Laikipia 1, Machakos 1 and Mandera 1.

Unfortunately, 17 people have succumbed to the disease, two of them in the last 24 hours while 15 are late death reports that occurred on diverse dates in April.

“This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,223. Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those that have lost their loved ones”, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

Total recoveries increased to 117,345 after 306 more people were given a clean bill of health.

“217 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 89 are from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 117,345 of whom 85,264 are from Home Based Care and Isolation, while 32,081 are from various health facilities” he added.

A total of 1,227 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,957 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

102 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 59 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 95 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 88 of them in general wards and seven in High Dependency Units.

On vaccinations, 972,601 persons have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.

Of these 294,865 are aged 58 years and above, others 276,658, Health workers, 165,881, Teachers 152,769, while Security Officers 82,428.