17 illegal dumping sites closed in Mombasa

The Mombasa county government has to date managed to shut down 17 out of 32 illegal dumping sites across the county.

The move is aimed at cleaning the city that has for years been grappling with the issue of illegal dumping of garbage over the years.

Mombasa governor Abdulswamad Nassir immediately after being sworn into office in September, announced a 100-day Rapid Response Initiative aimed at getting rid of the city’s waste and closure of all illegal landfills.

He also announced that the county was going to float an international expression of interest in the management of waste in the county.

Mombasa county chief officer in the department of environment, waste management and energy Ahmed Ali Abdalla said that they were currently on site number 17 which is around Fahari Primary School in Tudor Ward which they hope will be done by Monday.

He was speaking at Kuze area Old Town ward during the launch of the ‘Old Town Fresh’, a clean-up initiative by the area Member of County Assembly Abdulrahman Hussein.

“We are doing our level best to make sure that before the 100 days elapse, all the illegal dumpsites, 32 of them in total, are completely removed. So far we are currently at site number 17,” said Abdalla.

Abdalla alluded to the fact that since the initiative began, the city especially around the CBD area has relatively remained clean compared to previous years.

He said that the county had stationed trucks across collection points identified by the county where waste collectors bring their garbage and load them to the truck to be taken to Mwakirunge dumpsite in Kisauni.

He added that they had deployed ununiformed illegal dumping officers across the CBD and in all shut illegal landfills to ensure that no illegal dumping takes place.

“We have so far arrested about 50 people in connection to illegal dumping, the law is very clear, you either pay a fine of Ksh20,000 or go to jail for six months,” he said.

He said that the county was working towards engaging the community and sensitizing them on the existing laws and the importance of keeping their environment clean.

In 2019, the county tried to place waste bins within the CBD, but they were all vandalized.

Abdalla however said that all hope is not lost adding that they were contemplating returning them because currently, there is no place to throw waste while within the CBD.

Area MCA Abdulrahman Hussein said that he came up with the ‘Old Town Fresh’ clean-up exercise to sensitize the community to keep their environment clean and to also instill and encourage volunteership especially among the youth to community initiatives.

“This is an exercise we shall be carrying out every first Saturday of the month. The exercise is in line with the agenda and manifesto of our governor who has vowed to keep the city clean, that’s why we have decided to support the course by involving the community,” said HusseinJoining the exercise was Equity Bank Digo Road branch led by their branch manager Geoffrey Wanyonyi who called on the need to implement a cyclic economy.

“We have joined the exercise because we are part of this community, as a bank, we are very much concerned about our environment because having a clean environment means that we shall be able to serve our clients well,” said Wanyonyi.

The bank donated cleaning equipment used for the exercise promising to continue to take part in the initiative.

Residents of Kuze area in Old Town led by Abdul Shakur Mzee and Mohamed Sharif commended the area MCA and Equity Bank for partnering with the community to introduce the monthly environment clean-up exercise in Old Town.

They also called on the county government to repair the badly potholed roads in the area and repair faulty security lights.

