17 students still unaccounted for in Endarasha Fire Tragedy

17 students from Hillside Endarasha Academy are still missing following a fire that destroyed the school’s dormitory and killed more than 17 others on Friday, Nyeri County.

Speaking Sunday, Archbishop of the Catholic Church in Nyeri County, Antohny Muheria, urged parents who took their children to take them to centers for psychological support, as they witnessed the traumatic incident which may affect them in the future.

He also called on Kenyans to unite in prayer and offer assistance to the families affected by the fire that occurred last Thursday. This comes after the government revealed that at least 17 students are unaccounted for.

In the aftermath of the fire incident at Hillside Endarasha Academy, parents who took their children after the tragedy have been urged to inform the government or the school administration to help identify children whose whereabouts are unknown.