Kenya´s Covid deaths near 2000 as 17 more succumb

1,225 Kenyans test positive for covid 19 virus in the last 24 hours, from a sample size of 7,308 pushing total confirmed positive cases to 117,535.

The cumulative tests so far conducted stand at 1,394,748.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health out of the new cases 1,166 are Kenyans while 59 are foreigners.

691 are males and 534 are females with the youngest being a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 93.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



17 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing to 1,954 the cumulative number of fatalities.

“142 patients have recovered from the disease, 83 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, while 59 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 89,203,” stated the statement.

A total of 793 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,250 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

There are 114 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 81 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are on observation.

Another 38 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 30 of them in the general wards and eight (8) in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Exercise

A total of 355,500 doses have been distributed in 10 regional stores countrywide including the Military from a total allocation of 530,000 doses.

The regional stores include Eldoret, Garissa, Kakamega, Kisumu, Mandera, Meru, Mombasa, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyeri and the Military.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement has thanked the frontline workers who have turned up for vaccination.

The vaccination exercise is currently ongoing at all County Referral Hospitals, select sub–county facilities as well as select faith based and private facilities across the country.

He said the full list of facilities offering vaccination is available on the Ministry of Health website.

This first phase of the deployment plan is targeting frontline health care workers and others offering essential services.

The essential services cover security agencies, teachers and support staff working in institutions of learning, religious instructors, including the clergy and officers working in all ports of entry.