17 year-old minor placed on 18 months probation for stealing maize

A 17-year-old minor will serve an 18-month probation sentence after he was found guilty of breaking into a store and stealing 90 kg of maize worth Ksh 3200.

Elijah Nakola, 17, who appeared before Chief Magistrate Samuel Mungai pleaded guilty to the offense and asked for leniency from the court, vowing to adhere to the ruling of the court.

Nakola committed the offense on diverse dates between November 29, 2021, and December 6, 2021, at Olesinyai village and Keswe Ole Nchoe Village, respectively, in Narok South Sub-county.

He was caught by the neigbours while committing the act on December 6, 2021, when he was arrested.

“I needed money urgently to feed my younger siblings and also get sandals for myself; when my friend approached me with the idea of breaking into the neighbor’s store so that we could steal the maize and sell it to get the money, I foolishly agreed,” lamented Nakola.

The prosecution told the court that Elijah was a first-time offender.

The probation officer informed the court that they were in contact with the family, who were very willing to assist his rehabilitation during the probation period hence the approval of the sentence.

Chief Magistrate Mungai, while sentencing the young boy, gave him a stern warning against breaking the probation program, as it would attract a longer sentence in jail.