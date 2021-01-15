17-year-old pupil in Kwale arrested for possessing knife in class

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Kwale County on Thursday evening arrested a 17-year-old pupil for being in possession of a Knife while in class.

According to the detectives, the school’s headteacher Salah Yare had earlier reported that some pupils had sneaked knives into their classroom.

“Luckily, nobody was injured since detectives and our police counterparts moved in swiftly and conducted a thorough search leading to the discovery of the knife. ” Said DCI

The teenager has since been placed in custody.

DCI says this is in strict conformity to the law and will be presented before court for preparation to commit a felony, contrary to section 308 (1) of the penal code.

On Wednesday this week, a student in Mokwerero Secondary school, in Nyamira County was arrested for attempting to kill the schools’ Deputy Head Teacher.

18 years old form two student Moffat Masese reported to school in morning and went direct to the teacher’s office, removed a panga from his school bag before other teachers and non-teaching staff managed to overpower him.

Manga Sub County Criminal Investigation Officer, Samuel Maiyo said the boy’s mother had arrived in school earlier and alerted the school administration about her son’s intention to kill the Deputy Head Teacher.

“The Deputy Head Teacher had refused to replace Moffat’s filled up exercise books as he had done to the rest of the students something which didn’t go well with him. He informed his mother about it who came to school to solve the matter,” Maiyo said.

The DCIO further revealed that the Deputy Head Teacher punished Moffat the for reporting the matter to his mother which angered him even informing his mother of his intention to deal with the Deputy Head Teacher claiming he was unfair to him.

Maiyo said the student is in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.

The incident comes barely a day after another student from the neighboring Kisii school brutally assaulted two teachers with a knife.