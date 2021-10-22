17 year old student lynched to death after sneaking into Girls School

by Hunja Macharia
SourceKBC Correspondent
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands and accord suspects an opportunity to face justice in a court of law.

This after a 17-year-old student at Gathiruini boys secondary school in Kiambu county, lost his life after he was lynched by girls from a neighbouring school.

The form four student had together with five others sneaked out of their school and crept into a girls dormitory at Komothai girls secondary school, at around 4am on Thursday.

They accessed a dormitory Phoeb House for an unknown mission, before they were spotted by some girls who immediately raised alarm, attracting the whole school.

The school’s guards, teachers and students all rushed towards the dormitory to find out what was happening.

On sensing danger, five of the boys managed to trace their way back to their school while the deceased was cornered by the angry students and staff.

“Sadly, they descended on him causing him life threatening injuries. The boy later succumbed to his injuries at Kigumo level IV hospital. Crime scene detectives later visited the scene and recovered planks of wood suspected to have been used to assault the suspect,” DCI said.

 

  

