170 more test positive for Covid-19 as three succumb

Kenya recorded 170 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 4,648 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 3.7%

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 251,483 from a cumulative test of 2,617,700 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 160 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners with 82 being male while 88 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a eleven-month-old child while the oldest is 97 years.

213 patients have recovered from the disease, 111 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 102 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 244,746 of which 197,772 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 46,974 are from various health facilities.

Three patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,198.

A total of 661 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 1,668 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 37 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 are on ventilatory support, and 18 on supplemental oxygen with no patient under observation.

A further 210 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 206 of them being admitted in the general wards. Four patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 4,273,664 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

Of these, 3,183,079 have been partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,090,585.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 32.8% with the proportion of adults fully vaccinated stands at 4.0%.

In a statement, Health CS said that the Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033 by June next year.