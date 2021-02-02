170,000 Busia school girls to receive sanitary pads

Some 170,000 schoolgirls in Busia County are set to benefit from over 320,000 sanitary towels courtesy of the Ministry of Education.

Speaking during the launch of the distribution exercise in Mugasa primary school in Samia Sub County, area Women Representative Florence Mutua lauded the ministry for providing the sanitary towels saying they will help keep the girls in school.

“We are today officially launching the distribution of sanitary towels across the county. Each sub-county will receive its portion and they should ensure fair distribution to all schools within it,’’ Mutua

said.



She commended teachers for their commitment amidst Covid-19 noting: “We have already seen as parents that we cannot take care of our children. We saw what happened during the Covid-19 break. We thought our children are safer at home but now we have realized our children are safer at school.

“You heard of the many cases of teenage pregnancies during the period. You can imagine the situation if they had stayed longer at home,” she continued.



She hailed the Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha for contemplating to reintroduce corporal punishment in schools in order to curtail the run-away indiscipline.



Busia County Director of Education, Thaddeus Awuor said the Ministry of Education has issued a total of 321,937 sanitary towels to be distributed to secondary and primary schools in the region.



“Sanitary pads boost the self-esteem of the schoolgirls and make them feel safe, courageous and free from premature sex predators,” she explained.



He added that the sanitary towel initiative has increased access and transition from primary to secondary schools.



“This project has boosted the education sector, saved parents from buying sanitary towels improved the self-esteem of schoolgirls and has protected them from sex predators,” Awuor said.