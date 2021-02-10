173 more test positive for Covid-19 as two succumb

The Ministry of Health has recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from a sample size of 3,784 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 102,221 from the 1,223,827 cumulative tests conducted since March.

From the new cases, 153 are Kenyans while 20 are foreign nationals. 111 are male while 62 female.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby, while the oldest is aged 81 years.

186 patients have recovered from the disease, 163 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 23 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 84,728.

Two patients have succumbed to the virus in past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 1,791.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 353 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 1,283 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

34 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen while 2 patients are under observation.

An additional 9 patients are on supplementary oxygen all in the general wards.