Kabras Sugar RFC: Nyathi says execution and communication are key to the club’s success this campaign

Kabras Sugar RFC head coach Mzingaye Nyathi has picked out communication and execution as areas that need to be fine tuned ahead of their second Kenya Cup fixture against Strathmore Leos on Saturday, March 6th in Nairobi.

Kabras Sugar, the 2016 champions whipped newcomers MMUST 56-0 in their opening fixture of this seasons campaign at Kakamega Showground with the Zimbabwean head coach singling out key areas to be sharpened.

‘’The two biggest areas are communication and execution. We are still not communicating to the level that we should on the field and sometimes not giving right direction through our communication of what we need to do has direct correlation with what happens with our effectiveness and execution. If we improve our communication then our execution will also improve and that’s our big target going forward’’, Nyathi told KBC Digital Sports.

Nyathi remained guarded on fulfilling fan’s expectations ,warning of not putting the horse before the cart.

‘’Kabras fans should just consider a game at a time. We still have another 13 or 14 games to go this season, it’s a long way, let’s take each game at a go and reassess ,take the next game on and that’s the approach we are going to take this season’’, Nyathi said.

Nyathi reckoned that he was dedicated to accomplishing the team’s thought and playing plan.

‘’Generally people look at the final result as the goal, our approach is not the final result but how we take every scrum, lineout, what decision we make with penalties, our targets are small targets so if we are ticking the boxes as we play on, that final result should look after itself as we believe, such that if we are winning our set pieces we should be able to have good attack and if we are attacking well we should have good defense and that would be the criteria to mark our success’’, Nyathi said.

Team Captain Daniel Sikuta who was one of the nine try scorers for the team on Saturday believes that the performance offered them a glimpse of their shape as they fit into a new playing structure.

‘’The head coach is doing a fantastic job for the team and we are trying to gel in to the team’s new pattern and structure and we hope that by the time we play our third game we shall be at 90% in terms of adopting to the new system. Since we have no championship matches, ESS, we have more numbers and you can see like we have had eight new players in the game compared to the squad that faced Kenya Harlequins the preceding weekend in charity cup’’,Sikuta said.

Kabras Sugar RFC will face Strathmore Leos who lost to seven time winners and defending champions KCB RFC while MMUST will visit Top Fry in Nakuru.

Kenya Cup Fixtures

Saturday,March 6th 2021

Top Fry Nakuru v MMUST

Blak Blad v Menengai Oilers

Kenya Harlequin v KCB

Strathmore Leos v Kabras Sugar

Collated Kenya Cup Results

Menengai Oilers 39 Kenya Harlequin 13

KCB 24 Strathmore Leos 16

Kabras 56 MMUST 0

Nakuru 13 Blak Blad 8

