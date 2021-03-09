Kenya Canoeing team finally departs for Spain

The Kenya Canoeing team left the country Tuesday ahead of the Africa Slalom Canoe Olympics qualifiers to be held 20th-21st March 2021 at Seu D’Urgell, Spain.

The canoeing team composed of Samwel Muturi, Levias Karanja, and Daniel Chomba under the tutelage of coach Titus Mukundi was stopped from traveling at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Saturday night.

Airline officials, the Kenya Rowing Federation said did not allow them to board the plane for lack of appropriate visas to travel to Barcelona via Amsterdam.

Kenya Rowing and Canoe Federation, KRCF, in a statement revealed the turn of events appealing for intervention that will not see them miss out on the trip funded by the international Canoe Federation.

‘’The reason given for the denial of boarding,was that the visas issued by the Spanish Embassy for purpose of the travel could not allow the team to transit through Amsterdam{ a Schengen area} which was the flight route to Barcelona. There are no other direct flights from Nairobi to Barcelona. We are disappointed that after all the visas were issued on the strength of among other documents the travel itinerary and tickets which indicated the flight route’’,read the statement signed by the team manager Mohammed Bashora.

It took the intervention of the International Canoeing Federation, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, and the State Department for Sport to get an alternative flight plan and visa for the team.

The delay means that the delegation will have to quarantine for ten days on arrival before being allowed to compete on Spanish soil.

The Kenyan team will participate in two disciplines the Canoe 1 and Kayak 1.

Other African countries expected to participate at the African Slalom Canoe Qualifiers are Algeria, DRC, Morocco, Mauritius and Senegal.