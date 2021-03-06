Kenyan canoe team leaves for Spain  ahead of Olympics qualifiers

The Kenya Canoe team left the Country for Spain where they will be holding a training camp ahead of their forthcoming Africa Slalom Canoe Olympics Qualifiers to be held 20th-21st March 2021 at Seu D’Urgell, Spain.

The team comprising Samwel Muturi, Levias Karanja, and Daniel Chomba under the tutelage of coach Titus Mukundi will be among the first African teams to arrive in Spain ahead of the qualifiers.

The team was expected to travel on the 14th of March but opted to travel earlier after clinching sponsorship from the International Canoe Federation. The International Federation has also procured technical assistance for the team’s training.

The Kenyan team will participate in two disciplines the Canoe 1 and Kayak 1, meaning one person per boat.

Kenya was offered four slots in the competition, one man and one lady in each of the two disciplines, but there were no ladies in the elite level from the Canoeing Clubs to take up the spots, therefore only men will represent the country.

The three players were selected after the Canoe & Rowing Federation held a national selection event in February. Since then, the team has been training at Sagana in preparation for the qualifiers.

Other African countries expected to participate at the African Slalom Canoe Qualifiers are Algeria, DRC, Morocco, Mauritius and Senegal.

