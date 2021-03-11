Golf: Vision 2030 boosts Kenyan pros set for Kenya Open

Kenya vision 2030 has been named as the official sponsor of the 15 Kenya professional golfers who will participate in this year’s edition of Kenya open golf championship.

The tournament, which is part of the elite European Tour, will be held from 18th to March 21, 2021, at the Karen Country Club Nairobi.

The 2021 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship is expected to attract at least 156 golfers with over 30 countries represented.

The tournament, which is part of the elite European Tour, will include 12 Kenyan pros, with Nigeria, Uganda, and Zimbabwe being represented by a player each.

Vision 2030 has chipped in to sponsor the 15 pros who will participate in the tournament and the agreement was unveiled after a deal worth 3 Million shillings and 50,000 shillings for each golfer to aid their preparations.