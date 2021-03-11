Francis Kimanzi named best coach of the month of January


Wazito FC head Coach Francis Kimanzi has been named FKF PL coach of the month of January.

 

The former Harambee Stars coach led Wazito to five wins a run that lifted them to third place in the standings in January.

Kimanzi beat Tusker FC Robert Matano to the award.

Wazito started the year with a 2-1 win over Nairobi City Stars at Utalii Grounds before seeing AFC Leopards by a solitary goal at the same venue.

Utalii proved to be a good hunting ground for Wazito as they came from a goal down to register a 2-1 win over Bidco United in their third match of the month.

Wazito’s purple perch continued defeating Nzoia Sugar 2-1 before ending the month with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Kakamega Homeboyz.

For his efforts Kimanzi received a trophy and Ksh. 50,000 cash award.

Kimanzi becomes the second recipient of the award after KCB’s Zedekiah Otieno who bagged the maiden December accolade.

