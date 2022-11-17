17,550 people involved in road accidents-NTSA

There has been a 5.2 pc increase in the number of fatalities from road accidents.

According to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), as at October 2022, 3,924 people have died up from 3,733 in the same period last year.

Pedestrians and motorcyclists account for the highest number of road accident victims at 1,413 and 1,046 respectively.

“In October 2022, pedestrians (1413), motorcyclists (1,046), passengers (693), pillion passengers (363), drivers (356) and pedal cyclists (53) died,” NTSA states.

Cumulatively, 17,550 people were involved in accidents in the period under review, representing a 5.46pc increase from last year’s 16,642.

“The period ending October 30th, 2022, has seen crash victims reach 17,550. We note an increase in the number of fatalities and injuries during the period under review” reveals the report that was released Thursday ahead of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims which will be marked this Sunday 20 November.

Most of the fatal road traffic crashes occur from Friday to Sunday, between 5.00pm to 10.00pm with the peak being 8.00pm.

NTSA attributes the trend to reduced enforcement during the hours and high volumes of traffic and pedestrians/rush hour.

Other factors are pedestrians crossing at non-designated or unsafe areas and easily get knocked by speeding vehicles, poor lighting at the pedestrian crossing points and major highways, driver fatigue, drink driving and high speeds on major highways.

The authority has lined up a number of activities to commemorate the global event observed every third Sunday of November each year.

“This Day is intended to respond to the great need of road crash victims for public recognition of their loss and suffering. Its specific objectives are to enable the world” explains NTSA.

In Nairobi, a road safety procession will be flagged off at the City Hall followed by a prayer service at the Milimani Law Courts.

“Some of the planned activities are; Interdenominational prayer service, testimonials by crash victims, free medical camps for drivers, road safety sensitization of vulnerable groups such as Boda Boda riders, vigils at crash spots, first aid training for first responders, road safety processions among others,” NTSA says.

