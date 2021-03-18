Kenyan Players dumped out of Olympic qualifiers in Doha

Kenya table tennis players were knocked out of the ongoing World Tokyo Olympic qualifiers in Doha Qatar after losing their preliminary matches.

In the Men Singles Kenya’s top player, lost 0-4 to Jancarik Lubomir of Czech Republic while his compatriot Josiah Wandera lost 0-4 to Tanviriyavechakul Padasak of Thailand.

In the Ladies Singles, Kenya’s top player Doreen Juma could not stop Dvorak Galia of Spain and lost 0-4

Lydia Setey also failed to advance to the second round after losing 0-4 to Trigolos Daria of Belarus.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Kenyan team is expected to return back to the country on Thursday night.