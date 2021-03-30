Athletics: Kenya could withdraw from World Relays Championship

Kenya could be forced to withdraw from the fourth edition of the World Relay championship due in Poland May 1st -2nd.

Kenya might pull out of the competition if it fails to assemble a squad for the games.

Athletics Kenya Nairobi Branch Chairman and director of Youth and Development Barnabas Korir said the association is set to hold talks with Sports Ministry to allow them to hold national trials and select a team that will participate in the relay championship.

“The president of AK is expected to hold talks with sports Cabinet secretary next week to seek clearance of hosting the national trials if the permission is not granted we might be forced to withdraw from the championship’’, Korir told KBC Digital Sports.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday announced the tightening of restrictions in Nairobi and four surrounding counties so as to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Some of the restrictions include halting sporting activities and banning in-person meetings.

Korir said if the restrictions persist Kenya might as well pull out of Africa Senior athletics championship due in Algeria in June

“We might be forced to pull out of Africa Senior athletics if the restrictions will still be in place, it’s impossible to raise a team without holding national trials, even the forthcoming World Under 20- athletics championship in August could be in limbo’’, Korir added.

Athletics Kenya announced the postponement of its activities following President Uhuru Kenyatta’s announcement of a review of Corona Virus mitigation strategies.